Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.31 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.09.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57. Comerica has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 406,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,237,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,743,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

