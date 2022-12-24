Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading 3.5% Higher

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

Comet Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.53 million and a P/E ratio of 44.00.

About Comet Industries

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

