Comparing Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) & Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Triumph Financial and Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bank of Nova Scotia 0 10 2 0 2.17

Triumph Financial currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of C$89.77, indicating a potential upside of 83.85%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $442.06 million 2.74 $112.97 million $4.31 11.47 Bank of Nova Scotia $36.40 billion 1.60 $7.70 billion C$6.24 7.83

This table compares Triumph Financial and Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Financial. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Financial and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 21.97% 10.77% 1.52% Bank of Nova Scotia 21.26% 15.54% 0.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Triumph Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Triumph Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 954 branches and approximately 3,766 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,300 branches and a network of contact and support center internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

