Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Compass Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COMP opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $972.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.21.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

