Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.33

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $4.00. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 5,747 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

