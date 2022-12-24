Concordium Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $49.08 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $49.08 million and $693,554.62 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

