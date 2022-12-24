Contrasting Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) and Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) and Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Organogenesis and Affymax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis 0 2 0 0 2.00 Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Organogenesis currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 324.71%. Given Organogenesis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Organogenesis is more favorable than Affymax.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis 13.06% 28.74% 15.96% Affymax N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Organogenesis and Affymax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Organogenesis has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affymax has a beta of 5.45, indicating that its stock price is 445% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Organogenesis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Affymax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organogenesis and Affymax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis $468.06 million 0.72 $94.90 million $0.46 5.63 Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Affymax.

Summary

Organogenesis beats Affymax on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved. Its surgical and sports medicine products comprise NuCel, a dehydrated placental tissue surgically applied to the target tissue to support native healing; ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; and FiberOS and OCMP used as a bone void filler primarily in orthopedic and neurosurgical applications. The company's pipeline products include PuraPly XT and PuraPly MZ to treat chronic, acute, and open wounds; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales force and independent agencies. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

