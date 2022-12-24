Contrasting Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) & LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $3.72 million 5.13 -$17.29 million ($1.33) -0.23 LiveRamp $528.66 million 2.90 -$33.83 million ($1.51) -15.30

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -1,556.12% -43.40% -34.83% LiveRamp -17.92% -4.83% -3.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Sphere 3D and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.2% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sphere 3D and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 1 6 0 2.86

LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.50%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

