Core Alternative Capital Buys 18,995 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

