Core Alternative Capital Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

