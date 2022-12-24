Core Alternative Capital Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 27,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 32.4% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.5% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 82,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $177.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

