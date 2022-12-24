Core Alternative Capital Purchases 109 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,146,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 781.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $155.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

