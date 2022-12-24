Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $412.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

