Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.09.
Corning Price Performance
Corning stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Corning Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.
Institutional Trading of Corning
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 21.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 328,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 299,852 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $299,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Corning Company Profile
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corning (GLW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.