Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

