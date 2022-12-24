Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded CNH Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.