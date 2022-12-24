Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading Down 0.4%

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.47. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.80 million and a PE ratio of -37.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.59.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

