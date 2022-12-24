D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.18. 1,989,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,673. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

