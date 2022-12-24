DA Davidson Raises Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $40.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.31). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $537.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.53 million. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $40,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,080 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,906,000 after purchasing an additional 305,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 220.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

