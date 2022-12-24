Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Trading Down 1.6%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.80. 25,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.20.
Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.
