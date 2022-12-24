Dawn Protocol Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $45.16 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

