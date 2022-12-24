De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.36

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.36 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 78.88 ($0.96). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 79.30 ($0.96), with a volume of 293,938 shares traded.

De La Rue Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of £156.35 million and a P/E ratio of 727.27.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

