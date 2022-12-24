DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0763 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $36.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00114529 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00194766 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053435 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,829 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

