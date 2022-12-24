Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 141.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 52,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $436.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.