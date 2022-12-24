Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given New GBX 2,450 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DWVYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.68) to GBX 2,500 ($30.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,050 ($37.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.23) in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

