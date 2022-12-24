Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $133.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.