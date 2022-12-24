Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $280.65

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.65 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 320 ($3.89). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 310 ($3.77), with a volume of 1,177 shares traded.

Dialight Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7,687.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 301.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.58.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

