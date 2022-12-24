DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $10.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DRH opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

