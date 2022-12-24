Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.10 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

