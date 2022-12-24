Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

