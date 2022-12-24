Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,324,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $51,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 590,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 134,108 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 282,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 50,434 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,472,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

