Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,977,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,745,000 after acquiring an additional 154,641 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 372,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 152,767 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 86,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,749,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,307,000 after acquiring an additional 325,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $27.04 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.