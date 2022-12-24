district0x (DNT) Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges

district0x (DNT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. district0x has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and $128,854.20 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One district0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.84 or 0.29626400 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

