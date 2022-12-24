Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 22,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Diversified Gas & Oil Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

