Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €42.00 ($44.68) and last traded at €41.90 ($44.57). 129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.70 ($44.36).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 26.52.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

