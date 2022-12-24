Dogelon Mars Market Capitalization Tops $164.67 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $164.67 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.43 or 0.05365104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00499092 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.53 or 0.29571432 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,681,071,481,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

