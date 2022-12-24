Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.12% of Dollar General worth $67,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 62,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 149,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.8 %

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

