Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.14 billion-$28.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.08 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

