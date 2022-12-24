Domani Wealth LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,083,000 after acquiring an additional 588,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,588. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

