Domani Wealth LLC Has $16.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after buying an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after buying an additional 1,603,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $65.89. 12,536,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,601,502. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

