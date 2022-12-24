Domani Wealth LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. 1,061,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

