Domani Wealth LLC Sells 744 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $335,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,814. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

