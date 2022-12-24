Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

