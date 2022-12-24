Dudley & Shanley Inc. Purchases 58,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 comprises about 1.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $16.79 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.