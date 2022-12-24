Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 17th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0083.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 5.1 %

DNG stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.87. 28,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,526. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.58 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.50.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

