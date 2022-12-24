Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 17th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0083.
Dynacor Group Trading Up 5.1 %
DNG stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.87. 28,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,526. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.58 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.50.
Dynacor Group Company Profile
