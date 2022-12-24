EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $18.47 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. EAC has a total market cap of $18.47 million and $15,968.58 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00390723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000945 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0666328 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,943.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

