Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.40% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $147,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $52.51 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

