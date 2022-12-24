Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

