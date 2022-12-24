Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $10.68 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing makes up about 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $89.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

