Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,833,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.16) to GBX 2,770 ($33.65) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($32.92) to GBX 2,730 ($33.16) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,000 ($24.30) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.07) to GBX 2,828 ($34.35) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of RELX opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

